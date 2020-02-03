United States and Sindh Government Partner to Improve Wastewater Management in Jacobabad

February 3, 2020

Karachi, February 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): Residents of Jacobabad will enjoy clean water supply and wastewater management systems, thanks to United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded Sindh Municipal Services Program (MSP). USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen and Chairman of the Sindh Planning and Development Board, Muhammad Waseem signed the implementation letter for the upgrade and rehabilitation of the wastewater system in Jacobabad under the $40 million program.

The Sindh Municipal Services Program will provide more than 300,000 residents of the city of Jacobabad with clean drinking water, along with support on water governance and better solid waste management and sanitation facilities. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Acting Consul General Jack Hillmeyer witnessed the ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House, along with USAID Deputy Mission Director Clay Epperson. The dignitaries reiterated their commitment to the continued partnership for the wellbeing of the people of Sindh.

For more information, contact:

Spokesperson,

Consulate General of the United States of America

Plot No 3-5, TPX Area, Mai Kolachi Road,

Karachi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-21-35275000 Ext: 5242

Fax: +92-21-35275985

Cell: +92-302-8294015

Email: asmusbp@state.gov

Website: http://karachi.usconsulate.gov

Related Posts