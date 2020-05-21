United States lauds Pakistan for solid cooperation for peace in Afghanistan
Islamabad, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): United States has lauded Pakistan for solid cooperation for peace in Afghanistan. This was stated by US Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells during an online media briefing.
She said solid cooperation between US Ambassador for Afghanistan Khalilzad and Pakistani leadership witnessed to reach the negotiating table for peace in Afghanistan. She said Pakistan’s commitment to peace in the region has grown and Washington-Islamabad relationship improved particularly in trade.
