United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation calls on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff at GHQ

January 31, 2020

Rawalpindi, January 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Mr Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process were discussed. Mr Khalilzad thanked Pakistan for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts