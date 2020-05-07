Universal Service Fund awards contract worth Rs 588 million to Telenor Pakistan for providing hi-speed Broadband in Sanghar

May 7, 2020

Islamabad, May 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Universal Service Fund (USF) has awarded contract worth PKR 588 Million to Telenor Pakistan for providing hi-speed broadband in Sanghar Lot (Sindh). Federal Minister IT and Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque inaugurated the Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development project in Sanghar (Districts of Sanghar and Umerkot) at a ceremony held at Ministry of IT and Telecom on Thursday. The contract was signed by Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, CEO USF and Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan. Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present at the ceremony.

Chief Guest of the ceremony, Syed Amin ul Haque stated that under the vision of Digital Pakistan, the Ministry of IT and Telecom is taking concrete steps to spread the benefits of digitalization to the masses. He said that during the spread of Coronavirus, Ministry of IT and Telecom will keep on making efforts to ensure that broadband connectivity helps us overcome this crisis.

He added that the key stakeholders in IT and Telecom sector should work together vigorously to come up with innovative ways for fighting against Covid-19 through technology. He congratulated the teams of USF and Telenor Pakistan and also hoped that they will continue to achieve these milestones in future as well. While sharing his views at the ceremony, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui said that the main objective of USF is to facilitate the masses through broadband technology in the country.

He added that during the Corona Virus pandemic, Ministry of IT and Telecom is making sure that broadband connectivity plays an integral part in creating ease for people. He further said that USF projects are already making a huge difference in lives of people and with the new challenging scenario during the spread of Corona virus, these projects have become more crucial for socio-economic benefit.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhry, CEO USF informed that Federal Minister, Syed Amin ul Haque, Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui and USF Board of Directors have been giving constant guidance and support to USF for making rapid progress. He also added that all these projects are playing an integral role in enabling people of Pakistan to carry on their activities through broadband technology during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through the project in Sanghar lot, broadband coverage will be provided in 500 mauzas in Sanghar, covering an approximate unserved area of 12,000 sq. km and benefitting a population of 1.47 million people. Sharing his views on the development, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan said, “We are more committed than ever before to strengthen the pillar of connectivity as part of our purpose of connecting people to what matters most to them. At Telenor Pakistan we are driven to empower the country through enhanced connectivity, creating opportunities and uplifting the lives of millions and stand firm in our commitment to break socio-economic barriers through the use of mobile technology.” Senior officials of the Ministry of IT, USF and Telenor Pakistan were also present at the ceremony.

