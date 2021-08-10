University of Agriculture D.I Khan approve for creation of 1400 jobs

PESHAWAR: Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) Dr Masroor Elahi Babar (TI) Tuesday chaired the second meeting of Finance and Planning department.

The house unanimously accorded approval for creation of jobs of three hundred academic and more than one thousand supporting staff for the university of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan. The Representatives from Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Higher Education Department KP (HED) participated online.

Director Finance UAD presenting the agenda items also briefed the house that admissions intake to the faculties already approved by the syndicate will be commenced immediately. Dr Masroor Elahi stressed the need of enhancing quality education and remarked that no compromise shall be made on merit.

He also directed the UAD staff to ensure necessary arrangements for the state of Art facilities to the students joining through already offered programs and explore the possible opportunities of scholarships for them home and abroad. “Only your hard work and dedication can make UAD successful” he concluded while advising his staff.