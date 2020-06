June 26, 2020

Quetta:University of Balochistan has extended and revised the fee schedule of BS/ Master Degree Programs for the year 2020.

The last date is 25th June to 6th July, 2020 without late fee while from 7th July to 16th July, 2020 rupees one thousand late fee would be charged, says a notification issued by University of Balochistan, Quetta.

