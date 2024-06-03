News Ticker: University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music Recognized in the QS World University RankingsUniversity of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music Recognized in the QS World University Rankings﻿Restrictions intensified in security name in IIOJK﻿BJP using Indian forces, agencies as Hindutva tools to intimidate Kashmiris﻿Heatwave conditions prevail in several Pakistan districts today﻿King Salman to host 2,322 Hajj pilgrims from around world﻿State lawyer assails plea contesting presidential ord putting retired judges on election tribunals﻿Policy initiatives taken by SIFC leaving positive impact on business environment﻿Thajwas Glacier Collapse: Body of missing sledgeman retrieved﻿Anti-Polio vaccination campaign starts across country﻿Finance Minister lauds Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s support in FBR digitalization﻿(CRIME) Polio team comes under attack in Balochistan’s Chaman﻿Gwadar to become internationally acclaimed world-class port city: AhsanFPCCI Introduces Trader-Friendly Scheme in Karachi, Aiming to Simplify Tax PaymentsFPCCI Introduces Trader-Friendly Scheme in Karachi, Aiming to Simplify Tax Payments﻿Tobacco use is the second leading cause of death after high blood pressure﻿June 6 deadline set to establish cattle markets across Punjab﻿Dr Fowzia meets her sister Aafia in US jail﻿Opp Leader in PA hints at PTI protest movement against govt atrocities﻿Interior Minister lauds services of overseas Pakistanis﻿PM lauds Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation﻿Deputy PM, Iranian acting FM discuss Gaza situation﻿Indian forces launch search operations in Samba, Poonch﻿PM Shehbaz congratulates first Christian female brigadier﻿Ongoing heatwave in Karachi subsided﻿Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas﻿Punjab announces crackdown on begging mafia﻿Gwadar set to achieve international recognition as world-class port city, says minister﻿Sindh, WB implementing program to solarize buildings﻿Anti-polio drive begins in KP, Balochistan tomorrow﻿SSUET organizes awareness seminar on Harassment of Women at Workplace﻿Pakistan, China sign MoU to promote industrial cooperation﻿100 new green buses approved for Quetta﻿India to deploy 450 to 500 more companies in IIOJK in yatra’s name﻿Interior Minister directs to issue urgent passports to overseas Pakistanis within 7 days﻿CM Maryam approves development project for Lahore’s facelift﻿Babar previews T20 World Cup in 52nd edition of PCB Podcast﻿Punjab government launches ‘say no to plastic’ campaign from June 5﻿Police arrest thieves’ with PTCL underground cables﻿APHC stresses Kashmir settlement through dialogue﻿Hyderabad gas blast death toll rises to 10CMA CGM Team Discusses Supply Chain Challenges with Sialkot Chamber of CommercePakistan Government Launches Simplified Business Scheme to Boost Trader Compliance and ConnectivityKarachi Chamber of Commerce Urges Full Restoration of Electricity to Site Industries After Grid Fire﻿CM Maryam says police must control crime as she is accountable to 1.3 billion people﻿Taliban still better than PTI founder: Azma Bukhari﻿Efforts afoot to provide maximum relief to people in upcoming budget: Musadik Malik﻿Govt increases electricity tariffs by Rs 3.25 per unit﻿Severe weather persists in country, maximum temperature 45 C﻿Beijing awaits PM Shehbaz’s visit for enhanced joint development: Mao Ning﻿Wildfire in Azad Kashmir’s Kotli engulfs National Park﻿Tree forest on fire in Khanpur﻿Amir Muqam assures provision of funds to AJK﻿Pakistan has highest prevalence of oral cancer: moot told﻿KP Governor House won’t become centre of any conspiracy: Kundi﻿Gold rates go down in Pakistan﻿May 9 mastermind should be the first to get punished: Kundi﻿PCG recovers smuggled goods, caputres 12 illegal immigrants﻿Death anniversary of poet RiazUrRehman Sagar observed﻿Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan﻿Interior Minister visits three key institutions in London, meets high ranking officials﻿APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK﻿Ahsan Iqbal invites Chinese entrepreneurs to contribute in Pakistan’s development﻿Interior Minister takes notice of disappearance of Vietnamese envoy’s wife﻿Daylong seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday﻿LHC moved against minimal reduction in POL prices﻿Agriculture sector has full potential to transform country’s economy: Punjab CM﻿PTI to hold seven workers’ conventions in Punjab﻿Naming of hospital depts after CM Maryam challenged in LHC﻿Pakistan Army organizes 3day free eye camp in Kasur﻿Man killed over resisting robbery in Karachi﻿Planning Minister visits Chengdu High Tech Development Zone﻿PCB releases anthem ahead of T20 World Cup 2024﻿Hyderabad cylinder blast toll rises to nine﻿Govt committed to bring new level of economic prosperity in country: Dar﻿Indian police vehicle crushes elderly man to death in Srinagar﻿Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects﻿Pishin police kill two proclaimed offenders in encounter﻿Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Interior Minister﻿APHC condemns deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK﻿Minister urges devotion in serving pilgrims﻿People facing hardships due to IIOJK authorities’ apathy: Bhalla﻿(CRIME) Six killed as van plunges into ravine near Malam Jabba﻿Indian tourist dies in SrinagarBank Al Habib Limited Sets Extended Book ClosureDawood Hercules Corporation Sets AGM for June 26U.D.L. Modaraba First Announces Book ClosureSoneri Bank Announces Book Closure for Share TransfersSecure Logistics Group Announces Book Closure, No Dividend DeclaredAl-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited to Issue Significant DividendBeco Steel Limited to Host AGM After Book ClosureNishat Mills to Hold AGM Following Transfer Book ClosureMughal Iron &amp; Steel to Close Transfer BooksMillat Tractors Ltd. Schedules AGM Following Book ClosureBankIslami Pakistan Limited Announces Brief Transfer Book ClosureTPL Trakker Limited Schedules AGM Amid Book ClosureFateh Sports Wear Sets AGM Date and Book ClosureSoneri Bank Limited to Close Transfer BooksAltern Energy Ltd. Announces Dividend, Closes Transfer BooksBankIslami Pakistan Limited Marks Transfer Book Closure