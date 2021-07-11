Unrest in Afghanistan, possibility of surge in Covid cases threaten Pakistan’s economy: Alvi

Islamabad, July 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi says unrest in Afghanistan and possibility of rising Covid cases threatens Pakistan’s emerging economy. In a tweet today (Saturday), he said Pakistan hopes that Taliban and their countrymen find peace and healing. The President urged the nation to be careful during Eid and adhere to the SOPs, including wearing of masks, maintaining distance and washing hands.

