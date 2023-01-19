UNSC urged to act ‘swiftly, resolutely’ to end Israel’s HR abuses in occupied Palestinian territory

Islamabad: At the United Nations, Pakistan has called on the Security Council to act “swiftly and resolutely” to bring a halt to Israel’s human rights (HR) violations in the occupied Palestinian territory and continuous provocations at the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Speaking in a debate in the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram emphasized the need to ensure Israel’s compliance with International law, and implementation of the UN resolutions on the Middle East conflict, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

He said the two-state formula, envisaging establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, offers the only solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Munir Akram said the rising extremism in Israeli leadership must not be allowed to foreclose this solution. He said Pakistan rejects all Israeli measures and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.