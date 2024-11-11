UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack at Quetta’s Railway Station and called for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, in a statement, the Secretary-General sends his condolences to the families of those killed, as well as to the people and Government of Pakistan. He wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.
It may be noted 26 people were killed and 62 others injured in a suicide blast at the Quetta Railway Station on Saturday. Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, resource-rich Balochistan, is home to separatist armed groups and has been a frequent target of deadly attacks. The province borders Afghanistan and Iran.