Upcoming local Govt elections in federal capital to be held through EVMs: Shibli 

Islamabad, January 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has said the upcoming local government elections in federal capital will be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the government is cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the use of EVMs.

He said the commission will be provided with the machines next week for testing and training of staff for local government elections in Islamabad. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan has also asked the Punjab government to make arrangements for the use of EVMs in its local government elections. Shibli Faraz said the use of EVMs in local government elections will ensure that the elections are possible through these machines.

He said it has always been effort of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure, free, fair and impartial elections, and these objectives will be achieved through the EVMs. Responding to a question, the Minister for Science and Technology said a mechanism is also being evolved for I-voting in order to enable the overseas Pakistanis exercise their right to franchise.

