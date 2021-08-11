Upgradation Project of Institute of Mental Health

Lahore, August 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid renewed pledge for rehabilitation of addicts through innovative systems at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health in a meeting of the stakeholders at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Tuesday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Development SH and ME Dr. Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Salman Shahid, Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Mental health Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr. Shahnaz Nasim, Dr. Shahid, Professor Javed Chaudhry and others.

The Health Minister reviewed measures to upgrade Punjab Institute of Mental Health. The Health Minister said, “The Institute of Mental Health is being upgraded and top quality facilities for treatment are being ensured. Currently the Institute is catering to medicines, rehab, medicines and essential food of 1000 patients. The Institute of Mental health will be made as modern an institute as the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Mental health is as important as physical health.

The government is taking all out measures for the psychological rehab of patients. The government is introducing innovative reforms for the rehab of addicts and a comprehensive plan has been prepared for the up gradation of Institute of Mental Health.” Secretary SH and ME Department Amir Jan said the Institute of Mental Health will become a centre with its own identity and brand. The problems of the institute will be resolved on priority basis. He said all our support will be provided to the institute.

