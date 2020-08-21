Urban forest to be developed in Karachi

August 21, 2020

KARACHI:Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shalwani said Friday that every institution and citizen of Karachi is under obligation to make the city clean and green.

Karachi commissioner stated this as he spoke at the launching of the 7th round of tree plantation campaign at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah conducted by Community Awareness Association (CWA).

The Karachi commissioner on the occasion appreciated the efforts of the concerned citizens in promoting greenery and also took part with them in the tree plantation drive. Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the CWA Shaukat Umeri informed participants of the programme that an urban forest would be developed while utilizing the 16 acres land adjacent to the Mazar-e-Quaid.

He said that preparations had been completed to develop the forest land. He said that a waste water treatment plant would also be installed at the Mazar-e-Quaid for promoting greenery as it would start working in the second week of September.

He thanked the people, volunteers, and institutions, which took part in the plantation drive and beautification of the Mazar-e-Quaid. A large number of citizens and civil society representatives attended the event.

Notables among them were former Karachi commissioner Arif Ilahi, President of National Forum for Environment and Health Naeem Qureshi, PIA’s GM Shoaib Dahari, Jilani Yousuf, Sohail Bashir, Ayaz Mirza, Faheem Siddiqui, Imran Ahmed, Shahzad Qureshi, and others.

