US Ambassador Assures Cooperation to Deal with The Coronavirus

March 27, 2020

Lahore, March 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The U.S. Ambassador Paul W. Jones has assured of every possible cooperation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to deal with the coronavirus. In a letter, the Ambassador said his country stands with Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and added the US has termed Pakistan as a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance. The US is providing assistance for overcoming epidemics, he further said. In this regard, the chief minister appreciated the US cooperation adding that coronavirus is an international pandemic which requires coordinated efforts for dealing with it.

