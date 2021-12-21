US Consul General called on Minister Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab

Lahore, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):US Consul General, William Makaneole called on Minister Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab Mian Mahmood Ur Rashed. On this occasion, Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed apprised the US envoy regarding the new local government system of Punjab province. Political officer US Consulate General Khatijah Corey and Economic Specialist Sadaf Saad were also present in the meeting. Mian Mehmood Ur Rasheed informed the US Consul General that the new Punjab Local Government system is a historic step towards the establishment of empowered local governments.

In this regard, all the coalition parties have been taken into confidence. He said that another promise has been fulfilled to the people by introducing an effective local government system in Punjab. Unlike in the past, the new LG system ensures devolution of powers to lower levels. Development authorities, waste management companies, PHAs, WASAs, and parking companies will be subordinate to the metropolitan mayors, while at the district level, health, education, social welfare, population welfare, and sports authorities will be subordinate to the district mayors. Local bodies will be given full political, administrative, and financial power.

For the first time in the history of the province, Village Panchayat Councils will be formed in each village which will be responsible for the local watchdog system, street lights, sanitation, and resolution of minor disputes. He said that under the new system, a district assembly would be formed in each district. District representatives and Village Council representatives will use development funds according to local area priorities and will directly oversee development work. US Consul General, while appreciating the new Local Government System of Punjab, said that with a view to resolve public issues at the grass-root level, the establishment of village councils is a unique idea.

