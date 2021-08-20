US Consul General calls on Governor Sindh

Karachi, August 20, 2021 (PPI-OT):The United States Consul General in Karachi Rob Silberstein called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House. They discussed Pak-American diplomatic and trade relations, regional situation, role of Karachi in international economy, investment and other important issues. They also contemplated on lasting peace in the region for eradication of poverty and prosperity and protection of mutual interests with effective diplomacy.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk