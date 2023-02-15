US delegation lauds Pakistan’s efforts for remodeling of disaster management system

ISLAMABAD: An eleven-member US Army Central delegation led by Major General Wendul Glenn Hagler held an interactive session with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik said climate change is not restricted to country but the whole globe is being affected. Mentioning the role of INGOs, NGOs and Disaster Management partners, he stressed to coordinate their activities as per requirements of vulnerable areas to evade replication of efforts and resource.

Inam Haider Malik said the NDMA is focusing on forewarning of weather patterns to predict disasters in advance. Major General Hagler appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for remodelling of disaster management system.