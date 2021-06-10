US envoy meets Sindh Chief Minister, discusses USAID schemes

Karachi, June 08, 2021 (PPI-OT):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Leslie C. Viguerie, Charge d’ Affaires, US Embassy, Islamabad discussed USAID portfolio and COVID-19 pandemic issues in their meeting held here at CM House on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by acting Consul General John Hillmeyer, Political Economic Counsellor Ms Aleksandra Zitle, USAID Regional Office Director James Parys, Cultural Affairs Officer John Rhatigan and Asstt. Regional Security Officer Breana Limina.

Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro and Additional Secretary to CM Noor Samo assisted the CM. The visiting diplomat Leslie C. Viguerie and the Chief Minister agreed to review the progress of on-going USAID schemes after presentation of budget 2021-22. The chief minister said that the impact of COVID-19 first wave was mild but during that period the provincial government strengthened its health facilities. “We have established a separate hospital, Institute of Infectious Disease, Karachi for COVID patients,” he said and added similar health facilities would also be established at all the divisional headquarters.

Shah said that the provincial government has started mass vaccination by administering 100,000 people every day and the target is to cover 300,000 per day, he said. The visiting diplomat said that the American authorities were supporting Pakistan to combat COVID-19. The American government was planning to disburse vaccines to other countries. He vowed to give priority to Pakistan when vaccine distribution would be started. The chief minister thanked the American government for supporting Pakistan, particularly Sindh in development and other sectors. The chief minister presented traditional gifts of Ajrak, Sindhi cap and khes to the visiting.

