US lawmaker lauds Pakistan for evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan

Islamabad, August 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):A Key US lawmaker, Lindsey Graham has lauded the efforts of Pakistan to assist in evacuation of US citizens, its allies, and other foreigners from Afghanistan. In a tweet after speaking with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, on the situation in Afghanistan, the Republican Senator said Pakistan must be part of sustainable solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Senator Graham termed the current situation in Afghanistan as very dangerous and said the region is very complicated. According to media reports, Pakistan has so far evacuated a total of 7,629 people of different nationalities through air and land routes.

