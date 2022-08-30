US leaders express solidarity with flood victims in Pakistan 

`Islamabad, August 30, 2022 (PPI-OT):The US leaders have expressed their solidarity with the flood victims in Pakistan. In his tweet after telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan, US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said his country stands with Pakistan at this difficult hour.

In her letter to US President Joe Biden, Senator Sheila Jackson requested immediate provision of assistance including material, equipment and technical assistance to Pakistan to support efforts to bring relief to the hardest hit areas of the country.

Ranking Member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Jim Risch and Senator Ted Cruz also expressed their sympathies with the flood victims. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan has written letters to the US Senators and Congressmen sensitizing them about the widespread devastation caused by the floods and seeking their support for relief, rescue and recovery operations.

Ambassador Masood Khan met members of Pakistani-American community in Chicago and urged them to step forward and help their brothers and sisters who needed immediate attention in meeting their basic needs.

In Chicago, the Ambassador met President and CEO of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Jack Levin and apprised him of the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. Masood Khan highlighted education, agriculture, health and most importantly tech sector, as game changer, where there existed huge opportunities the business community of the two countries to forge win-win partnership.

