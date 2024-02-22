USAID, APWUC to organize Int’l Conference on ‘Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity’

ISLAMABAD:,,, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP) and the All-Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC) would be organizing ‘International Conference on Breaking Barriers through Diversity and Inclusivity’.

The conference would be held on 26-29 February 2024 with an aim to strengthen partnerships between US Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and eighteen Women Universities from all across Pakistan, says a press release received here on Thursday from Washington DC.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan said it is an important milestone towards fostering close collaboration between our two countries and especially towards empowering our women.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks during his meeting on Thursday with a delegation of USAID led by Zeinah Salahi, Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator. Other members of the delegation included Peter Young, Asia Bureau Director for South and Central Asia, Adeline Joshua and Brittany Brown.

It was informed that the international conference seeks to stimulate cooperative endeavors among female professionals, scholars, scientists, and community advocates to promote gender-inclusive approaches for climate resilience, sustainable water management, and the incorporation of localized wisdom into practical strategies.

“Greater collaboration between MSIs and Women Universities of Pakistan would enable our women to play a catalytic role in some key areas including climate change, introduction of smart-technology solutions, enhancement of agricultural productivity, localization, private sector engagement and entrepreneurship,” the envoy said.

He said, “Educational collaboration has always remained a key plank of Pakistan-US relations and such initiative, especially catering to women would further cement bonds, facilitating them play a greater role in the nation-building process.”

Wishing all success to the organizer for a successful and result-oriented event, the envoy thanked the USAID for its continued support towards education, women empowerment and skill development especially in far flung areas of Pakistan.

He assured full support and facilitation from the Embassy of Pakistan for the success of the conference and also towards fostering close collaboration among the academic institutions of the two countries in future.