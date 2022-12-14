Use of Information Technology in medical field is need of hour: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the use of Information Technology in medical field is the need of the hour.

Addressing Pakistan’s 2nd National Digital Health Conference here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the use of latest technology can help in creating awareness amongst masses about prevention of diseases. The President stressed for the establishment of Telehealth services to provide guidance and consultancy to laymen especially to poor and underserved segments of the society.

Talking about the Artificial Intelligence, he said it has overtaken different sectors, including health leading to the prompt diagnosis and treatments of different diseases. He appreciated nation’s coordinated response during the pandemic of COVID-19. He said the whole world first appreciated and then followed our strategy to cope with the challenge.