USF approves 10 projects to provide high speed internet service at tourist areas 

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):The Universal Service Fund Board has approved 10 projects worth approximately 11.5 billion rupees to provide high speed internet service at top tourist destination areas in all four provinces. The approval was given at the Board of Directors meeting of the USF, chaired by Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput in Islamabad. The meeting was informed that these projects will facilitate approximately 4.4 million people.

Advised by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, the USF Board approved award of high-speed mobile broadband contracts to Jazz, Ufone and Telenor, while the contract of optic fibre cable projects to PTCL.

