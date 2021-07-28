Usman Buzdar alerted Line Department

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the line departments to remain alert due to torrential rains and the possibility of the overflowing of Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi.

He directed that the administration, PDMA and Rescue 1122 should remain fully alert for relief activities. He directed to drain out rainwater from low-lying areas by using every possible resource. The citizens should not face any difficulty and any leniency would not be tolerated, the CM added.

The officers should personally monitor the water drainage activities in the field; he said and sought a report about the disposal of water from low-lying areas.