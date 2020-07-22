Usman Buzdar prays for good health of Saudi King

July 22, 2020

Lahore, July 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar telephonically contacted ambassador of Saudi Arabia and enquired about the health of Saudi King Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz. He expressed good wishes for the Saudi King and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant good health to Shah Salman Bin Abdulaziz.

