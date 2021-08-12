Usman Buzdar took aerial view of Sorra Dam Site in Koh-e-Suleman

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took an aerial view of the Sorra dam site in the Koh-e-Suleman area of DG Khan.

The SMBR and other officials accompanied him. The irrigation secretary briefed him about the project which will be completed with a cost of Rs. 5 billion to promote cultivation in Taunsa and tribal areas by providing ample water for irrigation.

In a statement, the CM said the government has approved the project to store hill torrents’ water adding that dams are planned to utilize this water for agricultural purposes in DG Khan and Rajanpur. The foundation stone of the Sorra dam will be laid soon as a feasibility study was being conducted to construct more dams for storing hill torrents’ water. This will also save the people of losses resulting due to flash floods, he added.

The past rulers compounded the miseries of deprived areas instead of healing the wounds of the hapless people, he regretted. They also wasted resources on exhibitory projects and ignored the real needs of the people, he added.