Uzbek Ambassador invites KP Governor to visit Uzbekistan with business delegation

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Oybek Arif Usmanov called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday at Governor House Nathia Gully.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation and various issues of mutual interest were discussed. The need for enhanced cooperation for promotion of trade activities in the region, including the overall situation in the region, was stressed. It was agreed to utilize the potential of agriculture sector especially standard olives, berry honey, precious stones and saffron, tourism and medicine and launch various projects.

The two sides agreed that there are many similarities between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Uzbek province of Surkhandarya. The Uzbek ambassador said that a railway track has been constructed from Uzbekistan to Mazar-e-Sharif in Afghanistan and they are committed to extend the same railway track to Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the near future.

On the occasion, Governor Shah Farman apprised the Uzbek Ambassador about the potential of the agricultural sector in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the quality of olives, berries, honey, saffron and precious stones. There are excellent opportunities for foreign investors to take up. The Uzbek ambassador also invited the governor to visit Uzbekistan with a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business delegation.