Uzbek President to visit Pakistan next month

Islamabad, February 22, 2022 (PPI-OT):Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood says President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a visit to Pakistan on the second and third of the next month. He was talking to the media along with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

The Advisor on commerce said that Uzbek President will discuss ways with Pakistan leadership to improve bilateral economic and trade relations and also will sign various bilateral trade agreements. On the occasion, the Uzbek Minister for the trade said that the flight from Lahore to Tashkent for air connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan would start next month.

