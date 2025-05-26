Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, today engaged in a telephone conversation with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich.
The dialogue primarily focused on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Line Project, a significant initiative aimed at enhancing regional connectivity. Both leaders expressed optimism about reaching a framework agreement for the railway project soon.
They acknowledged the importance of this development for regional integration and exchanged views on the current regional situation, underscoring the potential impact of the project on economic ties.