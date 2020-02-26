Vandalising of Delhi mosque a ‘disgraceful act’, says President Alvi 

February 26, 2020

Islamabad, February 26, 2020 (PPI-OT):President Arif Alvi on Wednesday condemned the violence in New Delhi and said that secular forces within India should rise against barbaric actions like the vandalising of a mosque. In a tweet, Alvi shared a video of a Hindu supremacist mob climbing on a minaret of a mosque and said that the visuals seemed to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode.

“Another update of the disgraceful act. Vandalising a mosque! It seems to be a reminder to Muslims of the Babri Masjid episode. I think secular forces within India should rise against such barbaric actions,” he said.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts