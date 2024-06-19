Different cities, towns and other areas of the Punjab province, including Lahore, received rain on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to the people.
People in Lahore heaved a sigh of relief as several parts of the city, including Gulberg, Kalima Chowk, Barkat Market, Firdous Market, Kot Lakhpat and Green Town, received showers that brought down the day temperature.
Similarly, rain in other cities of Punjab namely Jhelum, Gujrat, Vehari, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Warburton, Feroze Wattwan, Nowshera Virkan and Muridke brought smiles on people’s faces. People’s happiness in Vehari knew no bounds after it rained cats and dogs in the city and its outskirts. The rain applied brakes to a two-month-long heatwave.
Light rain, accompanied by cool breeze, led to a drop in temperatures in Gujranwala and Gujrat. Although rain and light breeze in Mandi Bahauddin rid the people of scorching heat, yet at the same time it resulted in the tripping of WAPDA feeders that left several areas of the city without power. Similar was the situation in Jhelum where several WAPDA feeders tripped as soon as the rain started. On the other hand, the weather department predicted rain, accompanied by strong winds, at a few places in Islamabad in the evening or at night.
Similarly, the department forecast rain and strong winds at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Peshawar, Mardan, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Waziristan and Dera Ismael Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the next 24 hours.
In Punjab, the Met Office said, thundershowers were likely at a few places in Murree, Galyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Jhang, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kasur, Lahore, Okara, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Narowal, while heavy rain at a few places in Layyah, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa and Multan either in the evening or at night.
Likewise, the weather department said, heavy rain was also expected at a few places in Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours. Most areas of Balochistan would remain dry during the aforementioned period, the department said, adding however rain, accompanied by strong winds, was expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Sheerani, Kohlu, Musakhel, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jafarabad, Dera Bugti and Barkhan.