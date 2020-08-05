Various rallies staged in Shikarpur to support Kashmiris

August 5, 2020

KARACHI:Like as other parts of the country, the activists of religious, political and social parties took out rallies and staged demonstrations in Shikarpur city and the other towns of the district to express their solidarity with Kashmiri people on Wednesday.

The rallies were taken out by District and Police Administration, Jamiat-e-Ulma-e-Islam (F), Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party, Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek, Para Medical Staff Association and other city associations in the city which reached at Shikarpur Press Club Chowk after marching different routes.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders condemned the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir and demanded of Pakistan government and political parties leaders to get united and collectedly approach the United Nations to stop the atrocities on Kashmiri People.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur Naveed-u-Rahman Larik, SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz, Municipal Chairman Aqeel Abbas Soomro, Babar Sunny Sanjrani, Apa Safia Abbasi and others said that Kashmir is the backbone of Pakistan, so it must be freed from the clutches of Indian troops. Various rallies gathered at Shikarpur Press Club Shikarpur where they raised slogans like Pakistan Zindabad, Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Pak Army Zindabad.

Related Posts