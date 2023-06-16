VCI Global Engaged As Sagtec Group Sdn Bhd’s IPO Consultant and Business Expansion Consultant

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, V Capital Consulting Limited (“VCCL”) has been appointed as Sagtec Group Sdn Bhd’s (“SAGTEC”) initial public offering (“IPO”) consultant. This is in conjunction with SAGTEC’s proposed listing on the NASDAQ stock market. This IPO advisory mandate entails a USD2 million advisory fee and a success fee of 5% of the market capitalisation of SAGTEC when listed.

As the IPO consultant, VCCL’s scope of work, amongst others, includes:-

review and assist with the reorganization of SAGTEC’s capital structure; establish capital market strategies to maximize SAGTEC’s value ahead of the listing exercise; where applicable, review and assist in responding to queries from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and NASDAQ; and prepare and assist in obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals.

VCCL’s consultancy expertise was further sought as SAGTEC also appointed VCCL as its business expansion consultant in connection with SAGTEC’s plans to expand its business into the Southeast Asia region.

On this note, VCCL will conduct feasibility studies and competitive analysis to understand the competitive landscape within the said region. As part of its job scope, VCCL will also be developing customised market strategies that complement SAGTEC’s business goals on the back of the unique dynamics of the Southeast Asia region.

“We are truly honoured to be awarded not one but two consultancy jobs by SAGTEC. We are more than happy to provide our expertise to ensure the successful listing of SAGTEC on NASDAQ,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

