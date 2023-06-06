Vectara now available with LangChain

Vectara and LangChain announce integration of Vectara state-of-the-art retrieval engine with LangChain’s flexible open-source framework for building LLM-powered applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vectara , the Generative AI (GenAI) conversational search platform, announces its integration with LangChain, a leading open-source project for building LLM-powered applications.

With this integration, LangChain developers can have immediate access to Vectara’s platform for “Grounded Generation,” which features high-precision search results, including both neural and hybrid search, and improves the accuracy to be included in retrieval-augmented generation.

“One of the trickiest things in building retrieval augmented generation applications is getting the retrieval part right,” said Amin Ahmad, Co-founder and CTO of Vectara. “We have carefully optimized our dual encoder retrieval system and added in hybrid search to ensure the absolute best results for retrieval. With the LangChain integration, we are now enabling this innovation to the large community of LangChain developers.”

LangChain has a vibrant community of developers who continue to add innovative capabilities to the project such as new components, chain types, prompts and vector databases.

“We are thrilled to have this integration with Vectara. Vectara is more than just a vector database – it takes care of many details like performance, privacy and security behind the scenes, so that LangChain developers can focus on the functionality of their application,” said Harrison Chase, CEO and co-founder of LangChain.

As many enterprises work to integrate LLM applications into their internal systems and within their product offerings, one key concern is data privacy. Vectara’s platform does not train its models on its customers’ data. That, along with Vectara’s enterprise-grade security controls, provide CISOs and CIOs the peace of mind they need to deploy these new types of unique applications in their respective organizations.

“I am very excited about this integration with LangChain, as it allows applications developed with LangChain to quickly mature into large-scale enterprise applications,” said head of developer relations at Vectara Ofer Mendelevitch. “Together with LangChain, Vectara is making advanced AI accessible to developers across all industries and helping drive the next wave of innovation. “

About Vectara

Vectara is a GenAI conversational search and discovery platform that allows businesses to have intelligent conversations utilizing their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides an easy-to-use API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (Natural Language Understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. The platform ensures data security and privacy with strong encryption while ensuring no customer data is used for training models. With Vectara’s Grounded Generation, businesses can quickly and affordably integrate best-in-class search and question answering into their application, knowledge base, website, chatbot, or support helpdesk.

About LangChain

LangChain is an open source project aimed at assisting in the development of powerful LLM-powered applications by combining and chaining components such as prompts, vector databases, and LLMs together into coherent applications.

