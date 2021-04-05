Vice Air Chief reviews ‘ACES meet 2021-1’ at an operational air base of PAF

Islamabad, April 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali reviewed the ongoing multi-national air exercise “ACES Meet 2021-1” at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force. According to PAF Spokesperson, he was given a comprehensive brief by Commandant Airpower Center of Excellence, Air Commodore Ahsen Yousaf, about the salient features and progress of the exercise “ACES MEET 2021-1”.

The Vice Chief expressed his satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the participating units and conduct of the exercise. Commander King Abdul Aziz Air Base Major Gen Eid Bin Barrak Al-Otaibi was also present at the occasion along with other military dignitaries from Pakistan Air Force and Royal Saudi Air Force.

