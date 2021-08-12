Vice-Chairperson OPC chairs weekly meeting

LAHORE: Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission chaired weekly meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore in his office at GOR 1 on Thursday and heard the grievances of 27 complainants and respondents.

The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi, Chairman District Overseas Pakistanis Committee Lahore Malik Jahangir Bara, SSP Operations Syed Nadeem Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Javeria Maqbool, Director Legal OPC Raja Zubair, Director Police OPC Imtiaz Ahmed and other officers.

Vice Chairperson heard the grievances and addressed those issues by giving directions to the concerned departments and authorities there and then. Vice Chairperson OPC Ch. Waseem Akhtar has also instructed Chairman DOPC Lahore Jahangir Bara to have a follow up meeting in Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday to ensure the disposal of these complaints. It is also pertinent to mention that District Overseas Pakistanis Committees were made functional and Chairmen for each DOPC in each district of Punjab were nominated by Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar so the relief to overseas Pakistanis can be provided at grass root level.

Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch. Waseem Akhtar along with Commissioner Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission and Director General Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi is visiting the districts to address the complaints of overseas Pakistanis as well as reviewing the performance of these District Overseas Pakistanis Committees.

While chairing the meeting, Vice Chairperson OPC Ch Waseem Akhtar said that Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar have faith in my capabilities which is why they have given me this eminent post and I am not going to let them down. I will work day in and day out for my Overseas Pakistani brothers. My team and I are available round the clock.