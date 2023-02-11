Vice Chancellors of SMIU and Ilma University sign MoU

KARACHI: Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and Vice Chancellor of Ilma University Dr. Mansoor Uz Zafar Dawood signed a MoU at a simple ceremony held at SMIU’s Conference Room. Both the vice chancellors agreed to jointly work in multiple areas of education and training including organizing joint national and international conferences, exchange of faculty and students and initiate joint short courses for students. They said a certificate with signatures of both universities will be given to participants of the courses.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai while talking in the MoU signing ceremony said we have to fill the gap that prevails in private and public sector academic institutions. “We can’t work in isolation, but can generate good results by extending cooperation to each other,” Dr. Sahrai said and added this is a time to use public and private resources jointly for benefit of younger generation.

He was of the view that we also have to sign MoI (memorandum of implementation) as it has been generally observed that MoUs doesn’t serve actual purpose, but have become a formal activity, now we have to act upon the agreed points. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai suggested that we should start our joint working from bottom level and do the minor things first, then move to the big projects.

Dr. Mansoorul Zafar Dawood said we believe in cooperation not in competition, hence our cooperation is necessary for benefit of students and faculty of both the universities. Appreciating the role of Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai for promotion of higher education, he said this agreement between two very important universities is a start of a new era for them, which ultimately benefit SMIU and Ilma University. He also suggested that we shall prepare a calendar for cooperation in a year.

Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC of SMIU and Mr. Fawwad Mehmood Butt, Director, Quality Assurance and Liaison of Ilma University also signed a MoU for mutual cooperation. The ceremony was attended by deans and others officials of SMIU and Ilma University including Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Jamshed Halepoto, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh and Ms. Uzma Batool and Ms. Sajida Qureshi, Deputy Director, Quality Assurance and Liaison of Ilma University.