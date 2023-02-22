Victim families continue sit-in against Barkhan incident

QUETTA: The heirs of victims of Barkhan incident continued their sit-in in Quetta on Wednesday.

The heirs of the deceased have appealed to the government that a case should be registered against Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran. They also demanded of the government that five missing persons should be recovered immediately. They threatened to continue their sit-in till acceptance of their demand.

It was the second day of their protest sit-in. The protesters have unveiled their six-point demands. They have demanded suspension of provincial minister, besides his arrest. They said they won’t accept any judicial commission. They further said a case should be registered against Abdul Rehman Khetran. The five missing persons should also be recovered. The protesters further said that a judicial commission led by a Balochistan High Court judge should be constituted to probe the incident.