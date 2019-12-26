Vigilance Committee formed to stop illegal construction: Nasir Hussain Shah

December 25, 2019

Karachi, December 25, 2019 (PPI-OT): Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the provincial government is committed to wipe out illegal construction and promote legal construction to ensure safety of people for which a Vigilance Committee is formed to oversee all types of construction activities in Karachi and all over Sindh. He was addressing a meeting with members of Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) here on Tuesday.

The Minister was also accompanied by Secretary Local Government Roshan Ali Sheikh, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Zafar Ahsan, Chief Engineer KWSB Ghulam Qadir and other government officials. Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani, Senior Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Chairman Southern Region. Muhammad Ali Taufique, former Chairmen Hanif Gohar, Muhammad H assan Bakshi, Arif Yousuf Jeewa, Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Anwar Gagai and other members of the Association.

The Minister said the formation of Oversee Committee was in the final stages and quoted the DG SCBA as confirming the committee will be constituted by the first week of January, 2020. He also highlighted that a mechanism for fast-track approval of small projects had already been launched; adding that the similar system for big projects would be introduced very soon. He also vowed to resolve problems faced by the builders of Hyderabad. He said the Sindh Government was also forming a portal for ease of doing business. Minister said Master Plan 2047 of Karachi was also being prepared keeping in view contemporary requirements.

Responding to concerns raised by Chairman ABAD regarding illegal constructions, the Minister said a vigilance committee has been formed by the SBCA and it will lead action against all illegitimate constructions. He also sought support of ABAD in this regard. He said the provincial government was going to launch 171 infrastructure and development projects which will be completed by June 2020. He said that the World Bank is assisting for Rs. 600 billion projects.

In his opening remarks, Chairman ABAD Mohsin Sheikhani said it was welcoming that some pending issues of builders were now being addressed by Sindh government. He drew attention of the Minister towards cumbersome process of approval of projects which takes as long as 12 months. He advised the Minister to examine the online system developed by the Board of Revenue for ease of doing business. “Their system has the provision to ensure fast-track approvals of projects by taking in loop K-Electric, KWSB, and SBCA and process all NOCs of projects.”

The Chairman underlined that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) had revamped its system and they were now granting approvals for each project within a 45 days. He recalled the LDA system was formed on guidelines of the SBCA, but now the former was racing ahead in facilitating builders and developers. He also sought representation of a private sector in Oversee Committee of the provincial government to spearhead approval mechanism. Mohsin Sheikhani wondered that no new scheme was launched in Karachi in the last 32 years. “Half of Karachi land is vacant, I believe. There are areas like Malir and Gadap where we can develop planned schemes,” he added.

He stressed the need for finalization of Karachi’s Master Plan, adding such measures will boost the construction industry and help grow 72 allied industries. After discussion of all the agenda points, Chairman Southern Region of ABAD, Mr. M. Ali Taufique gave a vote of thanks to the guests.

