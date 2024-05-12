﻿Violent protests in AJK: DIG Muzaffarabad Region replaced

Due to the violent protests in the capital of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the government has replaced the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muzaffarabad, the authorities said on Sunday.

According to the details, DIG Muzaffarabad Region Yasin Qureshi has been transferred and Irfan Masood Kashfi has been appointed as the new DIG.

The sources said that the notification for the new DIG Muzaffarabad Region appointment has been issued.

The sources also said that the government has decided to change Muzaffarabad Commissioner Masoodul Rehman too. The new commissioner of Muzaffarabad will be Adnan Khurshid.

It is worth mentioning here that yesterday, clashes between the protestors, observing wheel jam and a shutter-down strike on the call given by the Joint Awami Action Committee in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and other cities of the region on the second consecutive day, and the police were reported from different parts of Muzaffarabad.

The protestors lost their temper when they found out that a heavy contingent of the police had been deployed on the routes leading to the Medina Market where the action committee had planned a gathering for them.

They pelted the police personnel with stones in several areas of the city, including Tonga Stand, Aziz Chowk and Shah Sultan. The police retaliated and fired teargas shells at the protestors in order to disperse them.

The roads in Muzaffarabad were deserted as all educational institutions, offices and business centers in the city remained closed on the second day of the strike.

Same was the case with the roads connecting different cities of the AJK with each other as well as with Pakistan.

On the other hand, one of the committee members alleged that the police carried out raids on people’s homes late Friday night, took several innocent youths into custody and subjected them to severe torture at police stations.

He was of the view that such tactics of the government would turn the youth violent.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffarabad Nadeem Janjua told the media that 28 people were arrested yesterday for throwing stones at the police and damaging vehicles. “Dozens of cops were injured in clashes with the protestors,” he elaborated.

Making it clear that the protection of the lives and properties of the people was the government’s top priority, the DC said he would not let anybody take the law into his own hands.