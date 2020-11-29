Virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of PIA shareholders moderated from PIA Head office held

English General Official News
PPI News Agency

Karachi, November 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): A virtual Extraordinary General Meeting of PIA shareholders moderated from PIA Head office was held. Nawaid Malik was elected as Director after which the airline now has a complete Board comprising CEO and 9 Directors nominated by Government, and one elected Director.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik who presided the Meeting welcomed Nawaid Malik on his election. He said that with the oversight of Board, PIA management and its employees will keep working vigorously for betterment of PIA as a national cause.

A detailed briefing was also given by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the airline’s performance for the years 2019 and 2020. The Shareholders expressed their confidence in PIA management under the leadership of Air Marshal Arshad Malik and satisfaction on the airline’s performance in difficult times and constraints.

For more information, contact:
General Manager
Public Affairs
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)
PIA Head Office Airport
Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-99043823
Fax: +92-21-34572225, +92-21-34570419
Cell: +92-322-7420707
Website: www.piac.com.pk

Related Posts

Senate, NA pass resolutions expressing unflinching support to Kashmiri brethren

User2

Cabinet Committee on CPEC Decides launch of Western Route Project

User2

Indian troops launch CASO in Kulgam

User2