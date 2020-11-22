Virtual meeting of Education Ministers of all provinces to be held tomorrow

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): The virtual meeting of Education Ministers of all provinces will be held on Monday with Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood in the chair. The meeting will discuss spike in Coronavirus cases in the country and time frame of winter vacation for schools and colleges.

