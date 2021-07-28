Virtual Meeting with Vice Chancellor Charles Darwin University

Canberra, July 28, 2021 (PPI-OT):The High Commissioner H.E. Babar Amin held a virtual meeting with the Vice Chancellor and President of the Charles Darwin University of Australia Professor Scott Bowman today. The Vice Chancellor was joined by Mrs. Meredith Parry, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President Operations and Ms. Joanne Chrystal, Global Director of the University.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner briefed on existing cooperation between Pakistan and Australia in higher education sector and expressed interest in further enhancing such cooperation especially through Articulation Agreements, faculty and student exchanges, joint collaborative research, establishment of centres of excellence in Pakistan, online education, and mutual visits of guest teachers to diversify learning experience. He also proposed formalization of collaboration of CDU with HEC and NAVTTC through signing of MoUs.

Professor Scott Bowman – the Vice Chancellor and the President expressed keen interest in developing research linkages with Pakistani Universities especially in agriculture, climate, health, drought resilience and social innovation etc. He proposed 2+2, 2+1 Articulation Agreements to strengthen education cooperation. Professor Scott also expressed interest in collaboration in Technical Vocational Education and Training with Pakistan. He also agreed to consider offering specific scholarships for Pakistani students.

The High Commissioner also discussed the problems faced by Pakistani students who were enrolled in Charles Darwin and other universities in Australia and were keen to arrive in Australia for resuming their campus-based studies. Such students were unable to travel to Australia due to border lockdown owing to Covid related restrictions. He offered assistance in arrangement of a chartered flight to bring such students and suggested establishing transit hub in Middle East for brining students to Australia.

Professor Scott Bowman noted the need to prioritize Pakistani students and agreed to discuss with coordination groups the possibility to create travel hub in Middle East to facilitate their travel to Australia.

