VIS Matures HBL’s Tier-2 TFC ratings

Karachi, June 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has matured the rating of existing Basel III compliant Tier 2 TFC of HBL (issued in February 2016) since the Bank has exercised the available call option on the instrument post completion of five years from the issue date. The instrument stands fully redeemed as on February’2021 and has been delisted from the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Previous rating action was announced on June 30, 2020.

