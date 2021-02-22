VIS Withdraws Entity Ratings of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited

Karachi, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings of ‘A+/A-1’ (Single A Plus/ A-One) assigned to Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) with immediate effect, due to non-renewal of contract. The previous rating action was announced on October 24, 2019.

