Karachi, February 22, 2021 (PPI-OT): VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has withdrawn the entity ratings of ‘A+/A-1’ (Single A Plus/ A-One) assigned to Attock Cement Pakistan Limited (ACPL) with immediate effect, due to non-renewal of contract. The previous rating action was announced on October 24, 2019.
For more information, contact:
Director Compliance and Rating Analytics,
VIS Credit Rating Company Limited
VIS House, 128/C, 25th Lane off Khayaban-e-Ittehad,
Phase VII, DHA, Karachi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-21-35311861-72
Fax: +92-21-35311873
Email: bilal@jcrvis.com.pk
Website: https://www.vis.com.pk/
The post VIS Withdraws Entity Ratings of Attock Cement Pakistan Limited appeared first on Business News Pakistan.