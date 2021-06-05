VIS Withdraws Entity Ratings of Bhimra Textile Mills (Private) Limited

Business News English
PPI News Agency

Karachi, June 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Bhimra Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited (BTML), with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract. The previous rating action was announced on April 27, 2020.

