VIS Withdraws Entity Ratings of Bhimra Textile Mills (Private) Limited

Karachi, June 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has withdrawn the entity ratings assigned to Bhimra Textile Mills (Pvt.) Limited (BTML), with immediate effect, on account of non-renewal of rating contract. The previous rating action was announced on April 27, 2020.
