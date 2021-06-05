VIS Withdraws Instrument Rating of Askari Bank Limited

Karachi, June 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (VIS) has withdrawn instrument rating of ‘AA-’ (Double A Minus) assigned to Askari Bank Limited’s (AKBL) – 5th (fifth) Issue of Term Finance Certificate (TFC-V) – with immediate effect. The bank exercised the inbuilt Call Option with early redemption of the said instrument after approval from the State Bank of Pakistan.
