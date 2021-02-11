Karachi, February 11, 2021 (PPI-OT): VIS Credit Rating Company Ltd. (VIS) has withdrawn the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of ‘BBB’ (Triple B) assigned to Pak-Kuwait Takaful Company Limited (PKTCL) with immediate effect, due to non-renewal of contract. The previous rating action was announced on January 20, 2017.
