Vocational Education Goes Global! Pakistan Ban Mo College Unveiled Yantai Vocational College

On March 18, the signing and unveiling ceremony of Pakistan Ban Mo College was held in Beijing.

Muhammad Ammar, secretary-general of China-Pakistan International Industry-Education Cooperation Alliance, Munawar Ali Mithani, managing director of Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority, Abdul Sattar Memon, principal of Government Monotechnic Institute, Mehrabpur, Ren Haoxiang, vice president of China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, president of China Society of Logistics, director of National Logistics Vocational Education Teaching Steering Committee, Chen Xinzi, secretary of the Party Committee of Yantai Vocational College, Li Jinsong, president of Tang International Education Group, and Song Jianying, president of Sino Mall (PVT) LTD, attended the signing and unveiling ceremony. Shao Xia, vice president of Yantai Vocational College, presided over the event.

Chen Xinzi stated that the college will adhere to the requirements of the Shandong Provincial Department of Education for the construction of Ban Mo College. Leveraging its strong partnership with the Sindh Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority and Government Monotechnic Institute, Mehrabpur, the college will focus on meeting the “going global” needs of Chinese-funded enterprises like Sino Mall (PVT) LTD. It will meticulously organize and design “Chinese Language + Vocational Skills” training courses for local employees, collaborate with enterprises to develop a professional teaching resource repository, jointly establish overseas production-study-research training bases, and explore new paths in international academic education, certification of professional standards, digital teaching applications, and deepening Sino-Pakistani cultural exchanges. The goal is to set a new benchmark for the construction of Ban Mo College and establish a new model of Chinese-foreign vocational education cooperation.

In recent years, Yantai Vocational College has aligned itself with the Belt and Road Initiative by establishing overseas branches in Pakistan. By exporting high-quality educational resources, teaching standards, and curriculum, it has created a pathway for joint cultivation of international talent between China and Pakistan, earning the “China-Pakistan Education Cooperation Outstanding Contribution Award” in 2023.

During the event, Kong Yuanyuan, teacher of Yantai Vocational College, delivered the inaugural lesson on “Logistics Chinese” at Pakistan Ban Mo College.

