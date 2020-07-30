Wahab says no promise of Khan Sahib have been fulfilled

July 30, 2020

Karachi:Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment and Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday in a video statement that PTI did not believe in working as a party and a government because PTI had only one job.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had only dreamed of the people of Karachi before the election and after coming to power. He said in the last two years, no promise of Khan Sahib had been fulfilled. “It is a surprise and a pity that four days have passed since the rains in Karachi. The problem of drainage of rain water has been cured to a great extent and Khan Sahib remembered Karachi but he used to come very late,” said Wahab.

He stated that now that the work was almost done after the rains, the federal government came up with the idea. Wahab asked if the governor was seen on the streets of Karachi when it was raining in Karachi. When difficulties arose, did the PTI ministers appear anywhere? PTI MNA and MPA did not appear with the citizens of Karachi.

He also said that at that time he did not know how to solve the problems of Karachi and the citizens. Now after the rains in Karachi, the problem had been solved to a great extent. Now they have come forward to shed crocodile tears. Hypocrisy has been exposed to the people of Karachi. They only come to collect votes and donations.

Related Posts